Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Bankinter Stock Up 5.9 %
BKNIY stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $6.54.
Bankinter Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0634 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
