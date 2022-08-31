Bankroll Vault Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $276,569.42 (VLT)

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Bankroll Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges. Bankroll Vault has a total market capitalization of $276,569.42 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeraOne (VRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00278118 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Coin Profile

Bankroll Vault (VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

