Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $8.07

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $8.40. Baozun shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 2,318 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.73.
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
