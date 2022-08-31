Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $8.07

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $8.40. Baozun shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 2,318 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

Baozun Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baozun Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Featured Articles

