Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.80

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 535196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

