Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading 19.8% Higher

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 19.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.05 and last traded at C$8.05. 645,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 842,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.72.

Separately, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,622.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 46.94.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

