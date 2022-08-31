Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,400 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 762,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Becle Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of BCCLF stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Becle has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $2.70.

See Also

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

