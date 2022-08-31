Beer Money (BEER) Hits Market Cap of $393,548.52

Beer Money (BEER) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $393,548.52 and approximately $3,012.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney.

Beer Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars.

