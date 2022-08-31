Bella Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.62 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.82 million and $8.62 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial.

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

