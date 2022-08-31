Belt Finance (BELT) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Belt Finance (BELT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $838.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00440969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00820689 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015384 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.