Berenberg Bank Upgrades Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) to “Buy”

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Workspace Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WKPPF opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

