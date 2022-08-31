Beta Wealth Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $16,496,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,790. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.67 and a 200-day moving average of $209.18. The stock has a market cap of $380.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

