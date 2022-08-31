Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.0% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.47. 25,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,726. The company has a market capitalization of $296.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.57.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

