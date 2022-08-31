Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 418,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,150,680. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

