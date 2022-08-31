BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 84,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF Price Performance

BGSF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. 3,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,570. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. BGSF has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $126.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BGSF Announces Dividend

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGSF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in BGSF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 507,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 86,267 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in BGSF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BGSF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Featured Articles

