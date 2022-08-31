Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $23.15

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.15, but opened at $23.99. Bilibili shares last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 23,573 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Bilibili Stock Up 9.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 807.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

