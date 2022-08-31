Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Bill.com Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE BILL traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.88. 1,764,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,946. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.33.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.26.

In other Bill.com news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bill.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

