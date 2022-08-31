Biswap Price Tops $0.29 (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Biswap has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Biswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001447 BTC on major exchanges. Biswap has a market cap of $79.80 million and $6.05 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Biswap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00439281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00821684 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015349 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.