Biswap Price Tops $0.29 (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Biswap has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Biswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001447 BTC on major exchanges. Biswap has a market cap of $79.80 million and $6.05 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00439281 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00821684 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015349 BTC.
About Biswap
Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.
Biswap Coin Trading
