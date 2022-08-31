BitcoinHD (BHD) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $666,797.29 and approximately $316,693.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity.

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

