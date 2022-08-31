BitShares (BTS) Achieves Market Cap of $31.17 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. BitShares has a market cap of $31.17 million and $548,173.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00097505 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00031338 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021676 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001458 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00266602 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00027247 BTC.
BitShares Coin Profile
BitShares (BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here.
