Bitspawn One Day Volume Reaches $2,069.00 (SPWN)

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Bitspawn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Bitspawn has a total market cap of $354,004.93 and $2,069.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00432428 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00829235 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015506 BTC.
Bitspawn Profile
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn.
Bitspawn Coin Trading
