BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $674.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,378. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $660.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $675.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

