Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.56.
BXSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.