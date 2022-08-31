Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.56.

BXSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 45.7% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.