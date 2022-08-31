Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $892.50 million-$916.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.84 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Blucora Price Performance

Shares of BCOR opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.89 million, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Blucora has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blucora by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 86,278 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Blucora by 162.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blucora by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blucora by 77.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Blucora by 100.0% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

See Also

