Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading Down 7.4%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.36 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 622,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,542,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £17.51 million and a P/E ratio of 250.00.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

