BOMB (BOMB) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 16% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $200,392.45 and approximately $114,051.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,996.96 or 0.99923414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00059175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024338 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,165 coins and its circulating supply is 890,377 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

