Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Down 19.2% in August

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Boot Barn Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.62. 743,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,780. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $2,711,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

