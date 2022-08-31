Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 982,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,653. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after acquiring an additional 360,700 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,745,000 after acquiring an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after acquiring an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.70. 1,037,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $99.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

