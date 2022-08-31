Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $150.93 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.23.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

