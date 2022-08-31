Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 202,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 183,517 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About Deluxe

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.