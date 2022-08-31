Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,000. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.32 and a 200-day moving average of $251.96.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

