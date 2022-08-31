Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $382,000 in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 299.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

UCTT opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.96. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

