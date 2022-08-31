Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $743,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,565,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $397,954,000 after acquiring an additional 70,722 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $14,135,487. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $159.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a PE ratio of 295.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

