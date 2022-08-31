Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $140,000 Investment in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Exterran as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 4th quarter worth $4,492,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth about $3,713,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exterran by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its position in Exterran by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 501,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 299,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Exterran Co. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Exterran Profile

Exterran ( NYSE:EXTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.49. Exterran had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $221.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

