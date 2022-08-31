Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,700 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,362,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,050 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Trex by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $193,977,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Trex stock opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $140.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.79.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

