Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,600 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average is $141.70. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.38 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

