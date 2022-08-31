Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $722,000 Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after acquiring an additional 412,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,713,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $174,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,906,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 102.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,866,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,507,000 after purchasing an additional 945,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

