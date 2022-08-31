Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 64,147 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 115,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,532,000 after acquiring an additional 75,107 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $207.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

