Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $257.11 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,716 shares of company stock valued at $8,830,871 in the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

