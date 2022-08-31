British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.95

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 193910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $626.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
