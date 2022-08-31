British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Performance
Shares of LON BSV opened at GBX 80 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.79. British Smaller Companies VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 76.50 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 85 ($1.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £149.45 million and a PE ratio of 444.44.
About British Smaller Companies VCT
