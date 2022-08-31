Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Update

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $171.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,379. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.26%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.