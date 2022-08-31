Brokerages Set CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Price Target at $16.86

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.86.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
CINT stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CI&T has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82.
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
