Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) PT at $26.39

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.