Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) PT at $26.39

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRTGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

