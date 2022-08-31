Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target at $263.00

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RHHBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th.
Roche Price Performance
OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. Roche has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Institutional Trading of Roche
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
