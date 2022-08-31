Brokerages Set Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Price Target at $4.44

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.44.

TEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.50 ($4.59) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €4.68 ($4.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.48. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Telefónica during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Telefónica by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

