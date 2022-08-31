Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Trading Down 7.6%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Brooge Energy Stock Down 7.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

