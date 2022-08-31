Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 716,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 759.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 112,491 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bruker by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,408,000 after purchasing an additional 325,584 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bruker by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. Bruker has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

