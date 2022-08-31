BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-$3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after buying an additional 443,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after acquiring an additional 269,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.