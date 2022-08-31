Bytom (BTM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.00 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $16.11 million and $11.00 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00027796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00268108 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001077 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,766,529,019 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

