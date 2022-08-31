CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.28% of CACI International worth $19,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in CACI International by 56.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 12.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Trading Down 1.0 %

CACI opened at $273.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CACI. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.86.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

